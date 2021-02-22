A 139-year-old Victorian house in San Francisco finally has a new address.

On Sunday, the Englander House, a historic building in the heart of the Golden City, was loaded onto giant dollies and moved from 807 Franklin St. to 635 Fulton St.

Videos and photos showed the beautiful green house moving — at a steady pace of one mile an hour — to its new location six blocks away.

Hundreds of onlookers can be seen admiring and taking photos of this giant relic of San Francisco’s past.

A man watches from a balcony as a truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. Noah Berger / AP

Phil Joy, a veteran house mover who oversaw the move, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the house’s quarter-mile journey took several years to plan.

“We had to get 15 different city agencies to agree to this,” Joy said, according to the newspaper.

Joy said the move was tricky because the house was 80 feet in length. He added that part of the path involved going downhill.

Tim Brown, a San Francisco broker who was the owner of the six-bedroom house, paid about $400,000 in moving costs and fees, the Chronicle reported.

A 48-unit, eight story apartment complex will be built on the old site where the house used to sit, the newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the Englander house will be combined into a 17-unit building with an old mortuary next door at its new location.