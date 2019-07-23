Breaking News Emails
Police in California are hailing the lifesaving actions of an officer who rescued a driver from a burning car.
Police on Saturday night were responding to a fiery crash that left a driver trapped inside the vehicle, which was on its side, when an officer made his way to the car and pulled out the driver, according to the Fremont Police Department, located in the San Francisco Bay Area.
"We are proud of Officer Trzewieczynski for the quick lifesaving measures he took to safely get the driver out of the vehicle before it fully engulfed in flames," police said in a statement Monday. "He wanted everyone to know that any one of his teammates would have done the same."
In a video that captured the rescue, the officer, Jason Trzewieczynski, is seen throwing items out of the back of the vehicle and then dragging the man to safety.
"OK, we've got to get away from this car, sit up, we've got to get away from this car, all right?" the officer is heard saying in the video, captured by a bystander, as he gets the man to his feet.
Police said the 28-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said Monday. No other vehicles were involved.
Fremont is a city of 214,000 north of San Jose, and across San Francisco Bay from Palo Alto.