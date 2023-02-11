Video shows deadly arrest of North Carolina man who was struck with Taser 3 times

Video released by authorities Friday shows a North Carolina man fleeing a drug arrest before police strike him with a Taser three times and he appears to go unconscious and stop breathing.

The video, which includes onscreen text from police describing the Jan. 17 incident, does not identify a cause of death for Darryl Tyree Williams.

Moments before the third use of a Taser, Williams can be heard saying he has heart problems.

A spokesman for the Raleigh Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on Friday night. A woman identified in public records as Williams’ mother also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Taser was deployed after Williams became "combative" and was "actively resisting" arrest for a controlled substance, according to the narrative. An officer found a dollar bill in his pocket with what appeared to be cocaine on it, the narrative says.

The department released a roughly 12-minute edited compilation of video from body cameras, dash cam and security cameras. The department also released each video separately.

They were published after the city of Raleigh and police chief Estella Patterson sought their release from a judge, as is required by state law, a city spokeswoman said in a news release.

This screengrab shows the arrest in Raleigh, N.C., of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being struck repeatedly with stun guns on Jan. 17, 2023. City of Raleigh via AP

In the video, officers can be seen approaching cars in the parking lot of a convenience store southeast of downtown Raleigh in the early morning hours of Jan. 17.

After approaching a car and telling its occupants he's "checking on people," an officer can be seen shining a flashlight into the window of a second car. According to the narrative, marijuana could be seen inside the vehicle and a passenger had an open container of alcohol.

The officer asks the passenger and Williams, who's in the driver's seat, to get out of the car and sit down.

"We're not doing nothing," Williams can be heard saying after exiting the car.

While searching Williams, an officer can be seen finding the dollar bill and ordering Williams to put his hands behind his back. After a struggle, the officer can be seen striking Williams with his Taser.

Williams appears to fall to the ground while officers tell him to put his hands behind his back. Convenience store security camera shows Williams get up and flee from the from officers before, the narrative says, he loses his balance and falls.

Officers can be seen catching up to Williams and ordering him to put his hands behind his back while he lies chest down in a parking lot.

"You're gonna get Tased again," an officer can be heard saying moments before Williams says he has heart problems.

According to the narrative, Williams was struck twice more with the Taser in "drive stun" mode, when the weapon is placed directly against a person's body.

At 2 a.m., after the third use of a Taser, officers handcuffed Williams and rolled him on his side, according to the narrative. Two minutes later, officers called for medical personnel, the narrative says.

"Is he breathing?" an officer can be heard asking in the video. "I don't feel a pulse."

Body camera video shows Williams lying on his side motionless. At 2:06 a.m., officers began administering CPR and called again for medical personnel, according to the narrative.

Williams was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m., according to a Jan. 23 preliminary report on the incident.

The six officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol while local and state authorities conduct criminal and administrative investigations, according to the report.

An official with the Raleigh Police Protective Association did not respond to a request for comment Friday night.