Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 5:54 PM GMT / Updated March 5, 2019, 6:22 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A video shows a police pursuit after a suspected intoxicated driver goes the wrong way on a Pennsylvania highway, crashes into another vehicle and flips over.

Anthony Colabove, 41, was stopped outside Philadelphia International Airport around 3 p.m. Monday when police honked at him, according to NBC Philadelphia. That is when Colabove allegedly drove off and struck two vehicles as he jumped the median.

Police began a pursuit of Colabove who continued to drive southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate 95, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

NBC Philadelphia obtained a video showing the suspected drunk driver speeding on the wrong side of the busy highway as police followed parallel on the other side. The clip continues to show Colabove's Ford F-150 collide with a silver Hyundai Genesis, causing the pickup truck to flip over.

"My head turned and I see the front grill of the car coming at me," Colin Miller, the driver of the Genesis, told NBC Philadelphia.

Miller, 19, walked away from the crash uninjured, the news station reported.

Colabove was taken into custody by state police and then to the hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police said he was charged with DUI-drug and drug possession.