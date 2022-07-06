Video shows firefighters working to rescue woman trapped under bus in Connecticut

Firefighters on Tuesday rescued a woman in Connecticut after she was hit by a bus and became trapped underneath, a moment that was partially captured on video.

The Stamford Fire Department responded to 911 calls about the woman at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding firefighters found the woman trapped under the front axle of the tandem-style bus, the fire department said in a news release. Despite being pinned under the axle, the woman was conscious and able to talk with firefighters, officials said.

The rescue process “involved stabilization of the bus and lifting using high-pressure airbags,” the release stated.

Video shows firefighters placing blocks underneath the front of the bus, many of them sprawled on the ground to check on the woman's wellbeing.

In less than 10 minutes, the woman was safely removed, fire officials said.

She was transferred to Stamford Hospital for evaluation.

Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, the incident commander, hailed the rescue as a "valiant and flawless effort" by Stamford firefighters.

"Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious," he said.