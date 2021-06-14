Video shows flames engulfing a chemical plant in Northern Illinois

Flames engulfed a a chemical plant in Northern Illinois on Monday, forcing the evacuation of neighbors and sending massive plumes of smoke into the sky, authorities said.

As I have been on scene, the building has slowly become engulfed in flames. The west side of the building has begun to crumble. pic.twitter.com/0NPd2DsQxY — Maggie Polsean (@MaggiePolsean) June 14, 2021

Anyone living within one mile of the Chemtool Inc. plant in Rockton, Illinois, was ordered to vacate after flames were first reported at about 7 a.m CDT, police and fire officials said.

Chemtool — which lists Rockton as its headquarters, but also has offices in China, Belgium, Singapore and the U.K. — produces greases, lubricants, metal working fluids and cleaners, among other products.

A statement from Chemtool said all of its Rockton employees are safe.

"We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for," according to the statement. "Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community."

Rockton, a village of almost 7,500 residents, is just south of the Wisconsin border, about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee and 95 miles northwest of Chicago.

