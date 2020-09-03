Video shows floodwaters surging through Massachusetts hospital that now remains closed

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A newly released video shows the moment floodwaters surged through a Boston-area hospital, forcing its closure in June.

Heavy rains struck eastern Massachusetts on June 28, dumping 4 inches of rain in 90 minutes in Norwood, a town southwest of Boston, according to NBC Boston.

Over 100 patients at Norwood Hospital had to be evacuated — some in the dark — after the flash flood, which knocked out backup generators the hospital, NBC Boston reported.

"Norwood Hospital experienced unprecedented flooding that caused significant damage to the hospital," a statement from the hospital said. "Water entered the building from all six sides" including up from the floor.

"We are working day and night to assess the damage and formulate a plan and timeline for next steps," the hospital statement said. "Based on the extent of the flooding, we need to check every piece of equipment, every outlet, every inch of drywall for damage in order to be 100% sure that there is no risk to our patients now our in the future."

A notice on Norwood Hospital’s website said the hospital is temporarily closed and that patients with medical emergencies should call 911 instead of coming in.