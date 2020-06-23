Video shows Florida man who refused to wear mask fighting his way into Walmart

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Florida man was caught on video pushing and shoving employees at a Walmart after he was told that he could not enter the store without a face mask.

A video of the wild encounter was shared Saturday on Twitter and shows a masked employee trying to block the unidentified man from entering the store. It's unclear who filmed the video.

The man tries to shove the employee but trips and falls. He gets back up and forces his way inside, pushing the employee again.

"You got to wear a mask, bro," a man off camera says. "These folks is tripping."

The employee tries again to get the man to leave the store.

"I need you out," the worker says as the man ignores the employee and walks further into the store. A second video shows the Walmart employee walking the man toward the exit.

“Look what you did to me," the employee says. The unmasked man angrily responds: "I ain't done s--- to you."

The incident happened in an Orlando Walmart. The Orange County Sheriff's Office told NBC News they responded to the Walmart at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday in response to a disturbance call and that by the time deputies arrived, the suspect had left.

"The victim in the case refused medical attention and the call was cleared," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "No report was written, but we can confirm that OCSO responded to this call."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order requiring that people wear masks while in public. The order went into effect just after midnight Saturday.

Walmart said in a statement that it has signs posted outside its stores reminding customers to wear masks.

“Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and decisions made by local officials regarding the use of protective facial coverings while in public spaces.”