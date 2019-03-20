Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 20, 2019, 12:52 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

He brought a knife to a knife fight — a bigger knife.

A Huntsville, Alabama, gas station clerk defended himself with a machete against a knife-wielding alleged robber and his accomplice over the weekend.

Surveillance footage released by the Huntsville Police Department showed the robber approach the window of a Conoco convenience store with a knife.

The clerk produced his own larger knife in reaction, but the thief wasn't scared off. He entered the closed-off room with the register and cigarettes that the clerk was standing in.

The two took swings at each other with their knives before the robber smashed through the front door and facade to leave the store.

A convenience store clerk fought robbers with a machete in Huntsville, Alabama. Huntsville Police Department

The clerk followed, and found a woman outside as the robber went back into the store to swipe the cash register, which he disconnected by severing the power cord with his knife.

Meanwhile, the clerk swung at the woman outside with his knife, and then he started violently attacking the suspects' car, cracking the windshield and windows.

The clerk told investigators that he wanted to “visibly mark the vehicle so police could easily recognize it," Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson told NBC affiliate WAFF.

The alleged thieves drove off but were arrested a short time later. The suspects, Seth Holcomb and Laney Nicholson, were charged with robbery, police said.

Even though there was plenty of knife-swinging during the incident, "amazingly, there were no serious injuries and no medical treatment beyond first aid needed to all parties,” Lt. Johnson said.