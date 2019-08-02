Breaking News Emails

By Ben Kesslen

Seven inmates in New Mexico were indicted Thursday after they attacked two prison guards.

The Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office released a video of the incident at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility, which doesn’t show how the incident began, but reveals a group of inmates attacking prison guards.

The graphic video portrays a violent scene inside the correctional facility, with punching, kicking, and head stomping. The fight, which happened on July 16, eventually ended when an officer used a “less-lethal shotgun” and pepper ball grenades to stop the attack, according to NBC affiliate KTSM.

The guards were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, KTSM reports.

New Mexico State Police say the fight broke out when an inmate began arguing with a prison guard escorting a nurse who was delivering medicine to prisoners.

Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio said at a news conference on Thursday that he would “do anything” to protect the guards.

The inmates involved in the attack have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges of varying degrees, some on counts of kidnapping and attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Ben Kesslen writes for NBC News. 