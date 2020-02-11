Video shows inside of Ohio school bus as it overturns with students onboard

The Northern Local Schools bus overturned in Perry County on Dec. 19 after colliding with a 1996 Ford Mustang that blew a red light.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Harrowing video released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the inside of a school bus full of kids during and after a crash that caused it to overturn.

The Northern Local Schools bus overturned in Perry County on Dec. 19 after colliding with a 1996 Ford Mustang that blew a red light, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The video shows the bus jolt before the children aboard fly into the air, hit the ceiling, and then slam into the side windows as the bus rotates through the air. Debris swirls around the kids like snow.

The kids can be heard screaming as they try to reorient themselves in the overturned bus.

Eventually, they were able to escape the vehicle. Eight students and the bus driver, Danny Hupp, 74, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to NBC affiliate WCMH. A total of 25 children were on the bus that day.

The Mustang's driver, Joseph Thornton, 42, was also hospitalized, with serious injuries. He was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

The Perry County Prosecutor's office is reviewing the case, WCMH reported.

