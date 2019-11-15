Video shows large fire from gas line explosion in Ohio

Nov. 15, 201900:53

By Minyvonne Burke

Hundreds of people in northern Ohio lost power early Friday morning when a gas line ruptured, causing a large fire.

The explosion occurred in Pepper Pike, about 20 miles east of Cleveland, just before 1 a.m., according to Cleveland.com. Video shows heavy flames shooting into the air.

No homes were damaged in the explosion, but nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Roughly 500 homes were without power, and there were no reports of injuries.

The explosion remains under investigation.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.