Video shows large fire from gas line explosion in Ohio

By Minyvonne Burke
Hundreds of people in northern Ohio lost power early Friday morning when a gas line ruptured, causing a large fire.
The explosion occurred in Pepper Pike, about 20 miles east of Cleveland, just before 1 a.m., according to Cleveland.com. Video shows heavy flames shooting into the air.
No homes were damaged in the explosion, but nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Roughly 500 homes were without power, and there were no reports of injuries.
The explosion remains under investigation.