The Washington Monument remained closed for a second day on Tuesday to repair "damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning’s lightning strike," according to the National Park Service.

The monument was struck by a bolt of lightning on Sunday morning and was closed Monday, according to a tweet from the National Park Service's National Mall account.

UPDATE: The Washington Monument will be closed today as we repair damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning’s lightning strike. #WashingtonDC https://t.co/HD6U35C66n — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 16, 2021

Law student Travis Nix, who tweets under the handle @tnix113, tweeted the video early Sunday morning.

On Monday evening, the NPS tweeted that the closure would continue for another day.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment on the monument's expected reopening.

The 555-foot-tall marble obelisk, completed in 1884, has faced extended closures for most of the past decade.

After a 2011 earthquake in Virginia, the Washington Monument was closed for painstaking repairs to cracks in the stone and mortar.

After reopening in 2014, it closed again in 2016 for elevator repairs and did not reopen until 2019.

"We couldn't guarantee that you wouldn't get stuck," a spokesperson said at that time.