Video shows Lori Vallow in handcuffs as she's extradited to Idaho for missing kids case

Videos show Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, being escorted from Hawaii to California as she makes her way back to her home state to face charges.
In one video posted on social media, a man walks Vallow through the Lihue Airport on March 4. A second video, apparently taken on the same day, shows the man escorting Vallow to a waiting black SUV after arriving in Los Angeles.
In both videos, Vallow is seen in handcuffs.
Vallow was arrested in February and charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as police in Rexburg, Idaho, search for her missing son, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17.
The children were last seen in September and authorities began looking for them in November after attempting to conduct a welfare check on Joshua, who has special needs and is adopted. Police said at the time that Vallow and Daybell were not cooperating with the investigation and had left the state.
They were later found to be in Hawaii. She was ordered to be extradited to Idaho. Her husband, who hasn't been charged with any crimes, left Hawaii prior to her being escorted back.
Police have said that Joshua and Tylee's disappearances could be connected to the death investigation of Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell. The 49-year-old's death was initially ruled as natural after she was found dead in her home, but has since been classified as suspicious.
Authorities are also investigating the death of Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow. He was shot and killed in July 2019 by Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, following a confrontation.
Lori Vallow and Cox were questioned at the time by police but were not charged with a crime. The Associated Press reported that Cox died in December.
Lori Vallow is due in court in Rexburg on Friday.