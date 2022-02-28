Video shows mail tractor trailer plunge off bridge into water, driver unhurt

Terrifying video shows a truck carrying U.S. mail plunging into the Charles River outside Boston Saturday. The driver of the truck was "remarkably unhurt," according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

The video shows the tractor trailer swerve off the bridge and dive more than 50 feet to the water below.

State police said troopers and the Weston Fire Department responded around noon and found the driver, who cannot swim, standing atop the truck. He was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and recovering packages that landed in the river when the truck broke in half, police said.

U.S. Postal inspectors were notified, police said, and the crash is under investigation.