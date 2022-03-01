Video shows man accosting Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, threatening to hang him

A man got into the face of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and launched into a threatening and profanity-laced rant inside a Las Vegas restaurant, according to video of the confrontation that was widely circulated on Monday.

The scene apparently unfolded Sunday when the governor, first lady and one of his daughters were at dinner. A man in a red t-shirt that reads “Cannabis and Combat” approached Sisolak, seemingly in an effort to get a photo with the governor.

The man puts his arm around Sisolak, then insults him and calls him an obscenity inches from his face.

Sisolak simply responded, "I'm sorry to hear that," before turning to walk away.

The man followed and yelled "new world order, traitor."

The phrase "new world order" is frequently used by the far right, part of a conspiracy theory about secret societies seeking world domination.

The man in the red shirt followed Sisolak, who did not appear to have any police or security guards around him, and his wife Kathy Ong into the parking lot, accusing him conspiring with China against the United States.

"We should string you up by (a) lamppost right now," the man said.

Another man came into the frame to join the confrontation, adding: "They hang traitors, I think that's awesome."

The footage was posted on an Instagram account called Cannabis and Combat, and the creator of that feed did not immediately respond to several phone calls and emails from NBC News seeking his comment on Tuesday.

Sisolak's communications director, Meghin Delaney, said the references to China were a clear racial slur aimed at Sisolak's wife.

"He is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage," Delaney said in a statement.

"We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans."

Sisolak thanked restaurant employees for trying to de-escalate the situation.

"The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans — even those who disagree with him — and he will continue to do so," Delaney added.

"He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another."

Gov. Sisolak recently lifted a statewide indoor mask mandate, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

While harassers at the restaurant didn't appear to mention those restrictions, Sisolak had been under intense fire from critics of the Covid mandates, particularly in rural areas outside of major cities like Las Vegas.

Sisolak is running for re-election this fall in what could be a down cycle for Democratic incumbents. But recent polls show Sisolak holding narrow edges against potential Republican challengers.