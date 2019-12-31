Video shows man grab woman against her will on NYC subway and carry her off train

A man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment after a video posted on social media showed him grabbing a woman and carrying her off a New York City subway as she screamed for help.
Sonny Alloway, 48, was taken into custody on Monday in the Bronx after he was found to have "physically removed a victim from a train and prevent the victim from leaving," the New York Police Department said.
Warning: Video contains graphic language.
The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6 Train line at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station, the police said.
A video posted on YouTube by a witness showed Alloway dressed in all red tapping the leg of a woman who appeared to be sleeping. The woman, who was next to a man also apparently asleep, briefly looked up at Alloway and then covered her face with the hood of her coat.
When the train stopped, Alloway suddenly picked up the woman and ran off the train as she yelled: "No. No. What the f---? What are you doing?"
Alloway put the woman down on a bench on the train platform as someone off camera yelled at him to get away from her. The woman was able to get away and ran back on the train where she woke up the man she was with and told him what happened.
The video ended with Alloway walking away, but he was eventually arrested.