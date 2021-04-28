Video shows man punching 24-year-old while making anti-gay remarks, NYPD says

Police are looking for a man who punched a 24-year-old and hurled homophobic slurs at him at a New York City drug store over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday in the entrance of a CVS on 34th Street, right outside of Penn Station.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 4/24/21 at approx 7:00 PM, inside of 5 Pennsylvania Ave in Manhattan, the suspect punched a 24-year-old male in the head while making anti-sexual orientation remarks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jrMtg0Q1EZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 28, 2021

Surveillance video released by the New York City Police Department shows a man walking into the store next to another person. The suspect appears to be exiting the store, but just as he passes the victim, he punches him in the back of the head and the neck.

The NYPD said in a statement that the suspect was "stating anti-sexual orientation remarks" during the attack.

The suspect then left the store and fled, according to police, who are asking for the public's help identifying the man. Video shows him walking west on 34th Street

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.