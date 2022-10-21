Video shows man setting fire to NYC restaurant allegedly for getting his food order wrong, authorities say

A man allegedly set fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens, New York on Oct. 2 for not giving him the chicken biryani he ordered and serving him something else instead, according to court documents.

Video posted on Twitter by the FDNY allegedly shows Choephel Norbu, 49, pouring a flammable substance at the entrance of Ittadi Garden & Grill before crouching down and igniting a fire. The video also shows the man catching fire for a brief period before putting himself out.

A man appears to throw a flammable substance at the entrance of a restaurant before setting it on fire in Queens, N.Y., on Oct. 2. NYFD

The man then crouches down and ignites a fire at the restaurant.. NYFD

According to court documents, Norbu said bought what he thought was a chicken biryani from the Bangladeshi restaurant. When he realized that it wasn't, he got upset, threw it away and allegedly bought a gas can that he threw at the restaurant.

Norbu was arrested on Oct. 14 and charged with one count of arson in the third degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, according to the Queens District Attorney's office.

He was released and is due back in court on Dec. 7, Meris Campbell, Queens District Attorney's office spokesperson, told NBC News.

The fire caused over $1,500 in damages to the Bangladeshi restaurant, including shattered glass at the front and damage to the air conditioning unit, according to the District Attorney's office.