Video shows man in stolen ambulance lead Philadelphia police on wild chase

A man in Philadelphia stole an ambulance Friday night and led police on a wild chase through the city streets for more than an hour before officers dragged him out of the vehicle, authorities said.
The incident began around 9 p.m. when police received a call about a domestic disturbance, according to NBC Philadelphia.
A man dressed in only his underwear hijacked an ambulance at the scene and led police on a crazy pursuit.
Video shows the man driving the ambulance down a street as seven police cars trail him. He later turns into a parking lot, stops the vehicle and opens its door as if he's about to get out, but suddenly shuts the door and drives off again.
The chase eventually ended in northeast Philadelphia after police were able to stop the ambulance. Several officers can be seen on the video dragging the man, who has not been identified, out of the ambulance and taking him into custody.
NBC Philadelphia reported that police shot the man twice in the leg and once in the abdomen.
Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told the outlet that the ambulance thief hit two police cruisers during the chase.