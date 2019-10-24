Breaking News Emails
An Arkansas man who was facing charges of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm walked out of court Monday while a jury was deliberating his case. He was found guilty on both charges and apprehended a day later.
Joey Watts was on trial at the Grant County Courthouse in Sheridan, according to Deputy Prosecutor Norman Frisby, who tried the case. The jury had already convicted Watts on the assault charge when he made a run for it, Frisby said.
Watts was accused of threatening a woman with a shotgun while at his home Nov. 29, 2018, Frisby said.
Surveillance video shows Watts sitting next to his attorney before he gets up and walks out of the courtroom. Watts then walked down the stairs, down a hallway and exits the building. Frisby said Watts' attorney had told him not to leave but he did.
The deputy prosecutor told NBC News that Watts was out on bond, which allowed him the freedom to walk around the courtroom, and that a second bailiff was not present to prevent him from leaving. The courthouse is in the process of hiring a new bailiff but had not yet done so at the time Watts walked out, NBC affiliate KARK reported.
Watts was apprehended Tuesday evening. Three others who helped him leave the court were also arrested but have not yet been charged, Frisby said.
The jury sentenced Watts to a total of 36 years in prison, 10 years for the assault charge and 26 years for possession of a firearm, Frisby said.