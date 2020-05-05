Video shows man who was told to wear mask wiping nose on Dollar Tree employee's shirt

Police in Michigan have arrested a man they said used a Dollar Tree employee's shirt to wipe his nose after being advised that he had to wear a mask in the store.
The man entered a Dollar Tree store in Holly, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The employee told the man that customers must wear a mask to enter the store to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, a rule posted on signs on the entry doors, according to police.
The man walked over to the employee and wiped his nose and face on her shirt, saying: "Here, I will use this as a mask," police said.
He continued to be loud and disruptive before leaving.
The incident was captured on security camera footage that was uploaded to the Holly Police Department's Facebook page. Police had asked the public's help in locating the suspect. On Monday, police said they had made an arrest but did not disclose the suspect's name.
Also on Monday in Michigan, authorities charged a woman, her adult son and her husband in the fatal shooting Friday of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Flint because she was not wearing a mask.
Michigan has 43,754 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and at least 4,049 deaths, according to NBC News' tally. That is the fourth highest number of deaths in the U.S. after New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.