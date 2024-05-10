Video shows man wrapping belt around woman’s neck in NYC before sexually assaulting her, police say

New York City police are looking for a man who wrapped a belt around a woman's neck before sexually assaulting her in the Bronx last week.

Video released by police shows the man, who is wearing a white sheet to cover his face, following the 45-year-old woman and lassoing a belt around her neck from behind, causing her to fall to the ground and become unconscious.

The man then dragged her between two cars and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot, according to the New York City Police Department, which said the incident happened on May 1 on East 152nd Street and Third Avenue at about 3 a.m.

The woman is recovering from the assault, NBC New York reported.

The NYPD shared two pictures of the man on X Thursday and asked anyone with information on the crime to get in touch.

The incident comes a little over a month after several women came forward on social media to share incidents in which they said they were punched by men while walking the streets of downtown Manhattan in broad daylight.

At least two men have been arrested in connection with these incidents.