Video shows mask fight between passengers on Delta flight, woman detained at Atlanta airport

A woman aboard a Delta Air Lines flight was detained in Atlanta on Thursday for alleged unruly behavior, police said. Video of the alleged incident appears to show a woman slapping a man across the face following a dispute over masks.

The incident occurred Thursday on flight 2790 from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta, according to a statement from Atlanta police.

Once the flight landed at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police say passengers told them Patricia Cornwall caused the disturbance while in the air.

“This disturbance led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees. Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. … FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms. Cornwall,” police said.

Delta said in a statement Monday: “Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight. Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft.”

Atlanta police on Monday deferred questions to the FBI.

An FBI spokesperson said Cornwall was expected to appear in federal court in Atlanta on Monday afternoon. The spokesperson directed additional questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. No one with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia immediately responded Monday to a request for comment.

It was unclear if Cornwall had retained an attorney. She could not be reached for comment.

Video of the alleged incident was posted to Instagram.

The video shows a woman, whose mask is around her neck and below her chin, speaking to a man sitting in his seat. The video does not show the beginning of the confrontation and it is not clear what happened immediately prior to recording. The two curse at each other throughout the nearly two-minute video.

The woman repeatedly tells the man to put his mask on. At one point the man responds, “You’re a ... Karen. Sit down.” “Karen” is slang typically referring to an entitled white woman. He also points out how the woman’s mask is down, before calling her a vulgarity.

After the woman asks the man if she called him the profanity, the video appears to show her slapping him in the face.

The man responded, “Now you’re going to jail. That’s assault. You’re going to jail as soon as we get to Atlanta.”

The video also shows the man claiming the woman spit on him. The woman is escorted away from the man by multiple people.

The Federal Aviation Administration last month reported 10 passengers were hit with fines totaling $225,287 due to alleged unruly behavior on flights. In those cases, per the FAA, passengers shoved flight attendants, used expletives, threw fits and refused to comply with the FAA requirement for face masks.

As of last month, the FAA documented 5,114 reports of unruly passengers and 3,710 reports of refusing to wear a face mask in 2021. The agency said 239 cases were met with penalties during that time.

In its effort to curb what it has described as a dramatic increase in unruly or dangerous behavior aboard passenger airplanes, the FAA in August released a public service announcement with a simple message: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.”