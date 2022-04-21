Video shows Mike Tyson in physical altercation aboard Jet Blue flight

Video recorded on a Jet Blue flight shows former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in a physical altercation with a person who representatives for Tyson claimed was harassing the ex-fighter.

The brief clip, first published Thursday by TMZ Sports, shows Tyson appearing to try to punch someone who's pushing him away.

In the video, someone can be heard saying, "Mike, Mike."

Representatives for Tyson, 55, said in a statement that he had an incident on a flight with another passenger who "began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

The airline declined to comment and the video did not show what occurred before the altercation.

The second passenger has not been identified.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers interviewed two people at the airport's domestic terminal Wednesday night after a report that they'd been in an altercation on a flight.

The statement, which does not name Tyson, said that one of the people was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The person offered few details about what what happened and refused to cooperate with authorities, the statement said.

No one was arrested, the statement said.