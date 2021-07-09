Video shows moment Kentucky police rescue girl, 6, after abduction

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been grabbed from her bike and put in a vehicle in a kidnapping minutes before, officials and witnesses said.

Bodycam video police released Thursday shows the moment when Officer Jason Burba approached the red sedan after the alleged abductor was in custody, opening the passenger door and finding the child.

The officer says "hello!" and reassures her before picking her up and walking to a police vehicle. The child, who was not physically harmed, is heard saying, "I want my daddy!"

"When I approached the vehicle, I didn't know what was going to be behind that door. The windows, the tint was so dark," Burba told NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

Robby Wildt, 40, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Online court records do not show an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and a phone number for his home could not immediately be found Thursday night.

Neighbors told WAVE that after a man yanked the child off the bike, they followed the car and wrote down three digits of the license plate, which they gave to police.

Sgt. Joe Keeling in an interview with radio station WHSA credited the witnesses with providing a good description of the vehicle and the partial plate numbers.

Keeling told the station that he pulled down a street, saw the car and followed it as it pulled into a driveway. Keeling said he ordered the driver out at gunpoint and the driver complied. He said it was about 9 minutes from the alleged abduction to finding the car and the girl.

Burba, who is a father, said most of the officers who responded also have children.

"It's like the world stops," he said. "It's like every second feels like hours."