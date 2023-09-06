Video shows murderer escape Pennsylvania prison by climbing between 2 walls

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A convicted murderer stretched himself between a pair of parallel walls to escape from a Pennsylvania prison, newly released surveillance video showed on Wednesday.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, stretched his 5-foot, 120-pound frame across the brick and cinderblock walls to push himself to the roof at Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township before making his way out of custody Thursday.

"I just want to ensure that we know the gravity of situation and how it's impacted our community negatively," acting warden Howard Holland told reporters.

"Moreover, to the victims of this individual, I want to make sure that they know we are consistently and consciously thinking of what they're going through. They are continually in our thoughts and prayers to make sure we bring Mr. Cavalcante to justice."

Cavalcante's point of escape was in the exercise yard, where another inmate, Igor Bolte, also got away by scaling the walls on May 19 this year.

Bolte was captured in a residential neighborhood about a half-mile from the prison.

After Bolte's escape, razor wire was put on the roof, but that did not stop Cavalcante.

"This escape was similar to the methodology to the escape by Cavalcante," Holland said. "Cavalcante escaped at the same location as Igor Bolte. But for Cavalcante there was razor wire to contend with before reaching the roof."

