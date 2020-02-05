Video shows New Jersey man defending himself against 3 dogs that 'terrorized' neighborhood

Home surveillance video shows a man in New Jersey using a pole to fend off three dogs that have terrorized the community and bit at least 12 people, according to police.
Six people in the town of Little Egg Harbor were bitten on Monday alone, the day the video was taken, police said in a Facebook post, calling the incident "horrific."
The police department said it received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Monday about a dog bite and found that a 69-year-old woman and 40-year-old man had been bitten multiple times.
"Over the course of the next hour, officers and residents frantically attempted to contain the animals as they continued to terrorize the neighborhood," said police in the town that is roughly 30 miles north of Atlantic City.
The dogs were eventually caught and handed over to animal control.
"These officers should be lauded for their efforts," the Little Egg Harbor Police Department said in the post. "We would like to extend our sympathies to the victims and all the residents of that neighborhood."
"Nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail," police said.
Over the last four months, the department said it received seven other calls about the dogs attacking residents. Following an incident in December, animal control took the dogs from their owner but the animals were later returned.
"The owner of these animals have been issued multiple summonses in relation to these prior incidents," the department said.
The post added that the police department will do "everything in its power to ensure these dogs are never returned and allowed to menace this neighborhood in the future."