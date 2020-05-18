Video shows NYPD officers slam man onto sidewalk in arrest outside restaurant

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A viral video posted to social media Sunday shows a New York City police officer slam a man face first into a sidewalk during an arrest.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell, said officers on patrol on Second Avenue encountered a man at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday causing a disturbance outside of a Mexican restaurant.

When officers approached him and asked for his identification, the man refused and became combative, O'Donnell said. The officers attempted to restrain him and he resisted arrest, according to O'Donnell.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was issued a summons for having an open container of alcohol, O'Donnell said.

Chris Giorgio, whose video of the encounter went viral, said the man was knocked unconscious for a minute or so while he was handcuffed.

Onlookers can be seen in the video apparently flouting social distancing rules.

The NYPD has faced criticism of unequal enforcement of pandemic-related rules. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has pushed back against assertions from some elected officials and others who said arrest data and viral videos of recent arrests illustrate racial disparities in the enforcement of social distancing rules.

On May 8, the department said that between March 16 and May 5, officers had issued at least 374 summonses for violations of emergency procedures and for acts likely to spread the virus. Of those, 304 summonses went to black and Hispanic people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Friday that New York City police will no longer enforce mask-wearing by the public unless there is "serious danger."

"Absent a serious danger to the public, NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear face mask covering," the mayor said.

The department will continue to enforce the ban on nonessential gatherings, prioritizing dispersing groups of six-plus adults, he said.