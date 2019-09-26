Breaking News Emails
An Ohio jail inmate received a package allegedly containing a cellphone and marijuana in a daring drone drop that was captured on surveillance cameras, authorities said Thursday.
The stunning footage was recorded at some point between June 22 and 25 at a Cuyahoga County jail in Euclid, about 10 miles north of downtown Cleveland, authorities said.
The video shows several inmates in a jail courtyard, setting up what appears to be a game of cornhole.
One of the inmates looks up, apparently focusing on an object hovering above. He nearly trips over a cornhole board as a package falls just beyond his reach.
The package bounces a few feet away before the inmate walks over to it, wraps it in an orange jail shirt and steps away.
Jailers didn't see the contraband drop in at the time, a Cuyahoga County Sheriff's spokeswoman said. But jailers eventually learned of it when word-of-mouth about the drop spread among inmates, leading investigators to the contraband days later, the spokeswoman added.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the incident, prosecutors said.