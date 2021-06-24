Video shows Philadelphia shooting that injured 3-year-old, killed his father and another man

Police in Philadelphia this week released video of a daytime shooting that wounded a 3-year-old boy and left two men dead, including the boy's father, authorities said.

Detectives Thursday continued to look for at least two suspects captured on camera during last Saturday’s shooting that killed Raquane Wright and Evan Baylor.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the shooting that occurred shortly before 2:30 pm. Wright and Baylor were 23 years old, police said. Wright’s 3-year-old son was wounded in his right leg, left thigh, and received a graze to the left side of his head, police said.

He was listed in stable condition following the shooting, officials said.

The video shows a man walking with the young boy toward a car. As they are about to get into it, a white SUV pulls up and two suspects get out and appear to begin shooting.

Police said the getaway vehicle linked to the homicides has been recovered. But there had been no arrests as of Thursday. A motive in the slayings was unknown, police said.

Three people were shot, including a child in West Philadelphia on June 19, 2021. Steven Fisher / NBC Philadelphia

The surveillance video was released Wednesday during a media briefing on gun violence in the city, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“How do we have police on the scene when those two guys spot the guy they want to kill or shoot and jump out of the car,” Mayor Jim Kenney asked during the briefing. “I can’t tell you why people turn to crime other than the circumstances that they find themselves in and we are working hard to change the circumstances.”

The city is having a deadly 2021, according to NBC Philadelphia, with the Philadelphia Controller’s Office saying 787 people had been wounded and 226 killed by gunfire as of Tuesday.