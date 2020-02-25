Video shows police arresting 6-year-old girl at school

Newly released police body-camera video shows an officer in Orlando, Florida, arresting a 6-year-old girl who had zip ties put around her wrists at her school as she cried to be let go.
The video, which was provided Monday to NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando by the attorney for the child's family, shows the incident on Sept. 19, which resulted in the firing of Orlando police Officer Dennis Turner.
Turner was involved in the arrest of two 6-year-olds in one week in September, among them the girl in the video. He was fired within days.
In the video, an officer is seen putting zip ties on the child's wrists with her arms behind her back as the girl asks "What are those for?" and then cries "Don't put handcuffs on" and "Help me, help me, please help me."
As she is walked outside, she wails "Please let me go" and "I don't want to go in the police car."
In a police report, authorities said police were responding to a report that the 6-year-old had "battered three staff members by kicking and punching them" at her school, the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy in Orlando.
The child's grandmother has previously told local media in Florida that her granddaughter suffers from a sleep disorder that the family was working to resolve, which was why she was experiencing some behavioral issues.
The girl was charged with battery, but the charges were not pursued, according to WESH.
The video shows that after the child was put in the back of the police car, Turner went back inside the school, where at least one employee is seen wiping away tears.
"Are the restraints, are they necessary?" another visibly upset school employee asks.
"Yes," the officer replies. "And if she was bigger, she would've been wearing regular handcuffs."