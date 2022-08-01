Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky

Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above flood waters.

The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs.

The post said that a Wolfe County Swift Water crew broke through the window of one of the houses to get to a family trapped inside. The crew got the family to the roof, where a helicopter crew hoisted them to safety. The video shows an 83-year-old woman being rescued.

A Perry County school bus sits in a creek Sunday near Jackson, Ky. Seth Herald / AFP - Getty Images

The National Guard has conducted more than 1,000 rescues through air lifts in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.

The governor announced Monday that at least 30 people had died. He's repeatedly said that the death toll is expected to rise as dozens remain unaccounted for.

More flash flooding was possible in portions of Appalachia on Monday as the latest storms roll through, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible in some of the same areas that were inundated last week.

A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants on Sunday, according to FEMA.