Police are investigating a road rage brawl that spilled out onto a Chicago interstate during rush hour traffic last week.
Video of the Thursday morning fight shows a driver dangling what appears to be a bat out of their window before cutting in front of a gray Hyundai on Interstate 57. That driver and a passenger in the Hyundai then get out of their cars and start throwing punches at each other amid bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The driver of the Hyundai gets out of her car and tries to break up the fight to no avail. The video ends as traffic starts moving.
A statement from the Illinois State Police said officers were called to reports of a fight in progress on the interstate at about 7 a.m. Thursday. But when they arrived, no suspects or witnesses were at the scene.
The statement said the department is aware of videos of the fight circulating on social media and is investigating the incident. Police asked witnesses to contact police with any information.
"The Illinois State Police takes all cases of physical violence on our expressways seriously," the statement said.