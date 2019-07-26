Breaking News Emails
New Jersey drivers got quite the scare when a wayward tire rolled down a busy highway and bounced over the median and into oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle.
The startling incident was captured on video which shows the large tire rolling down a middle lane before bouncing onto a concrete barrier and into oncoming traffic, crashing into a black Jeep.
The driver, identified by ABC 7 as John Rice, wasn't seriously injured.
Rice, a police officer in Piscataway told the outlet that he was traveling on Route 440 in Edison, with his wife and three children in a car in front of his Jeep, when the tire struck his vehicle, causing a significant amount of damage.
"Initially I thought please don't hit my wife, my wife's in the car in front of me, three kids in the car and that was going through my head, please don't hit her," he said.
The Piscataway Police Department did not immediately return NBC News request for comment.
It was not immediately clear where the tire came from.