New Jersey drivers got quite the scare when a wayward tire rolled down a busy highway and bounced over the median and into oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle.
The vehicle's driver, identified by ABC 7 as John Rice, a police officer in Piscataway, New Jersey, said that when he first saw the tire rolling down Route 440 in Edison his primary concern was about his wife and children, who were in a car in front of his.
"Initially I thought please don't hit my wife, my wife's in the car in front of me, three kids in the car and that was going through my head, please don't hit her," he said.
The tire struck Rice's black Jeep, causing a significant amount of damage.
The Piscataway Police Department did not immediately return NBC News request for comment.
It was not immediately clear where the tire came from.