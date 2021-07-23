Video shows seagull flying into teen's face on Jersey Shore amusement park ride

A viral video shows a seagull slamming into a Pennsylvania teen's face as she hurtles into the air on a Jersey Shore amusement park ride.

The close encounter of the bird kind happened to Kiley Holman, 13, on July 6 as she was riding the Springshot at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, NBC Philadelphia reported.

An 18-second clip shows one of the white and gray birds — famed on the Jersey Shore for aggressively snatching food from tourists — plowing headfirst into the teen.

The bird is momentarily flattened by the force of the slingshot-style amusement park ride as it slams into the safety harness buckling Kiley into the slingshot cage, its beak stuck on her neck.

"It was going the opposite way and came right back at me," she told NBC Philadelphia.

Kiley can then be seen in the video calmly pulling the gull off and tossing it into the air, where it flew away unharmed.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride, so I waited for it to spin over once, and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off," she said.

Kiley told NBC Philadelphia that she "always wanted to catch a seagull."

"I guess that's my way of catching it," she said.