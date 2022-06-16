Video shows teen save driver who accidentally drove SUV into water

A 17-year-old boy is being celebrated as a hero after diving into a Long Island bay to save a woman whose SUV plunged into the water when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on Tuesday.

The Suffolk County Police Department said Mia Samolinski, 18, had stepped on the wrong pedal in her Subaru Outback as she was leaving a South Ocean Avenue parking lot adjacent to Patchogue Bay shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

In surveillance video, the car can be seen plunging straight into the water, spurring Anthony Zhongor into action.

“I heard a huge splash and saw everyone running toward the dock. I don’t know what happened,” Zhongor told NBC New York.

A crowd could be seen gathering around as the incident unfolded. Footage shows Zhongor dive into the water.

According to police, he managed to open the driver’s side door of the vehicle and get Samolinski out and to a nearby dock.

“Dying, being stuck is one of my worst fears, so I couldn’t imagine someone going through that right in front of me,” the teen said.

Neither Samolinski nor her rescuer were injured in the incident.

The car was eventually pulled from the bay with a heavy duty wrecker.

According to NBC New York, Samolinski’s father met with Zhongor on Wednesday and thanked him for his bravery.