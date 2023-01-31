Video shows terrifying moment boulder crashes into Honolulu home and nearly strikes woman

A massive boulder pummeled into a Hawaii home and nearly struck a woman inside — and the close call was all caught on video.

Footage from a home surveillance camera shows the moment the boulder, around 5 feet in size all around, smashes through a wall into the home with a deafening “boom.” The boulder then rolls down a hallway, mere inches in front of a woman standing inside.

It crashes further down in the home, breaking up the walls in its path of destruction.

Occupants in the home are heard yelling in shock in the video footage. No one was hurt in the incident, but the boulder did cause extensive damage to the home.

NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported the boulder struck Sunday night in Palolo Valley.

The boulder is about 5 feet in height and width, according to officials. KHNL

The Sasaki family told the station that they moved into the home earlier this month and they’re seeking answers as to the cause of the boulder crash.

“I heard the loud boom, and apparently the boulder passed right in from of me, which I didn’t know, I couldn’t see it,” Caroline Sasaki told the station. “All I heard was the boom.”

The family said that insurance adjusters still have to come to the home to assess the damage, and as of Monday, the boulder remains in their residence.

It’s not clear what caused the boulder to roll down a hill behind the home, but the incident unfolded days after heavy rain hit the area.

NBC News has reached out to the Honolulu Fire Department for comment.