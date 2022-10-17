Video shows thieves swipe $500,000 of high-end jewelry in N.Y.C. smash-and-grab

Police in New York City are looking for three suspects who were caught on video swiping over $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry from a store in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Video posted by the New York City Police Department shows the suspects break into Cellini Jewelers using a sledgehammer at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Shattered glass can be seen in the entryway of the jewelry store as they make their way in.

Once inside, the suspects broke jewelry displays and stuffed the high-end goods into bags before running off.

As of Monday, there had been no arrests in connection with the robbery, according to the NYPD.

Police continue to look for the suspects and are offering a $3,500 reward to anyone who has information about the incident.