Video shows two couples brawl at Popeyes drive-thru in California

Two couples got into a brawl in the drive-thru of a Southern California Popeyes as people waited for over an hour to get the fast-food chain's highly coveted chicken sandwich.
In a video shared on social media, the group of adults throws punches at each other before they fall to the ground. At one point in the video, a man hops out of a car, runs toward the group and repeatedly punches someone.
Gigi M. Drummond, who was hoping to snag one of the in-demand sandwiches for her son, captured the video on her cellphone and posted it on her Facebook page. She told NBC Los Angeles that the fight started after an hour-long wait in the drive-thru.
Drummond said a man at the drive-thru window was upset that his order was wrong and refused to move when an employee asked him to come inside. The car in back of the man started honking and Drummond said both parties got out of their cars, arguing.
"Everybody started fighting. And they all fell down and the big man was trying to get at him. It was a free for all," she said.
Police were called to break up the fight. No one was arrested.
The craze for the Popeyes chicken sandwich has sparked several fights, led to a Texas man brandishing a gun and even caused a Tennessee customer to file a lawsuit against a restaurant for running out of the sandwich.
A 28-year-old man in Maryland was killed in a fight linked to the sandwich. A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department said Kevin Tyrell Davis was stabbed to death outside a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C., after someone cut in line.
On Thursday, Ricoh McClain, 30, was arrested and faces murder and assault charges in connection to the stabbing.
The chicken sandwich debuted in August but quickly sold out at all locations. The fast-food chain brought it back on Nov. 3.