Video shows violent crash after Los Angeles police pursuit; 3 teens ejected from car

Three teenagers and a young adult male were injured in a serious car crash Thursday night in Los Angeles when the car they were in rear-ended another vehicle, spun across a freeway and then crashed into a pole.
The collision was apparently related to a police pursuit of the car, which was suspected to be stolen, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and NBC Los Angeles.
The teenagers, a boy and two girls, were ejected from the vehicle and injured. The man also suffered injuries. The extent of their injuries remains unclear, the fire department said.
The crash happened on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, just after 10:30 p.m.
Authorities first located the allegedly stolen car in Pacoima and began tracking it through city streets. The vehicle then entered the Ronald Reagan Freeway before driving onto the San Diego Freeway in Granada Hills, NBC Los Angeles reports.
Shortly after entering the freeway, the stolen vehicle hit the back of a car driven by Vikram Samra. The collision caused Samra's car to spin multiple times before stopping on the side of the freeway.
"I'm just thankful to God that we're OK," Samra told the outlet. "I don't even know how many times we spun, but literally we just stopped right on the side of the road."