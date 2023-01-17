IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Video shows Washington man try and grab barista through drive-thru window in kidnapping attempt, police say

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," Auburn police said.
The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2023.
The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista early Monday.Auburn Police Dept.
By Minyvonne Burke

Disturbing video captured the moment a Washington state man tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

The Auburn Police Department posted the video on its Twitter page Monday and asked the public for help identifying the man.

In the footage, the man grabs the woman's arm as she hands him what appears to be money. Police said the man "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device."

The woman yanked her arm back and the man drove off in a pickup truck.

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," police said.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.