Video shows Washington man try and grab barista through drive-thru window in kidnapping attempt, police say

Disturbing video captured the moment a Washington state man tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

The Auburn Police Department posted the video on its Twitter page Monday and asked the public for help identifying the man.

In the footage, the man grabs the woman's arm as she hands him what appears to be money. Police said the man "attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device."

The woman yanked her arm back and the man drove off in a pickup truck.

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," police said.