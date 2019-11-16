Video shows woman rescued from burning car in Virginia

A 57-year-old woman in Virginia was in critical but stable condition after police rescued her from a burning car moments before the vehicle became engulfed by flames.
Police in Farmville, Virginia, 70 miles west of Richmond, approached the car as it was burning and filled with heavy smoke at around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Body-camera footage released by police shows one of the officers using a pocket knife to cut a seatbelt to free the woman, who was unconscious.
Eventually, the officer, who police identified as D. P. Foley, pulled the woman out of the car, and with the help of another officer moved her to safety as the car became totally engulfed in flames.
"As soon as we pulled her out and you can see on the bodycam footage, we’re about four or five feet away from the vehicle dragging her and the cab of the vehicle had just caught on fire,” the second officer, Olivia Martin, told NBC Richmond affiliate WWBT.
The woman, who was the only person in the car, was brought to a hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition, according to police.