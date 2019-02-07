Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 7:17 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Female students at Connecticut College have reported seeing cellphone cameras in dorm bathrooms, leading to a police investigation.

Authorities in the city of New London, Connecticut, and officials at the college are looking into reports of cellphones being pointed at women using dormitory showers, police said Wednesday.

From October to Jan. 23, at least five women who were in the changing area of "gender-inclusive" bathrooms said they saw cellphone cameras above or below stall doors, New London Police Chief Peter Reichard told NBC News on Thursday. The incidents occurred at two dormitories at the private liberal arts college.

Some of the women have given police descriptions of the phones, hands or shoes they saw. None of the women have seen the perpetrator, the police chief said.

Two students at the college launched a group and created a Facebook page titled Take Back Our Showers, after the fourth incident was reported in December. The two students said they wanted to raise awareness about the issue and to demand more transparency from school officials. The group provides students a template to email administrators about the reported voyeurism.

Tiffany Thiele, a spokeswoman for the college told NBC News that the safety and security of students is the school's "highest priority."

"As soon as we learned about the situation, we took immediate action on campus and have been communicating with our students and coordinating with them on the steps we are taking," Thiele said. "We continue to work with the New London Police Department to investigate this matter."