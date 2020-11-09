Videos show fiery meteor streak across skies in the Northeast

Residents in the northeast caught sight of a fireball shooting across the sky Sunday evening, some catching the celestial display on video.

The fireball was mainly seen over the New York and Connecticut area around 7:22 p.m. ET but reports poured in from all over the region, according to the American Meteor Society. The non-profit organization said it received more than 280 reports from people, including those in Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Québec.

Sunday’s fireball is still being investigated by the AMS, but the organization said on its website that it was traveling from East to West and ended its visible flight somewhere around Poughkeepsie, New York.

Fireballs are a type of meteor that reach a magnitude brighter than the planet Venus, according to the AMS. Though thousands of meteors hit the fireball magnitude reach Earth’s atmosphere on a regular basis, they are often masked by sunlight or occur in uninhabited areas.