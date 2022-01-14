IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Videos show dramatic snapshots of response to Colorado's Marshall Fire

The fire, which destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and left one person dead and another missing, was the most destructive in Colorado history.
Wildfires Break Out Across Boulder County In Colorado
Two homes burn during a wildfire in the Centennial Heights neighborhood, in Louisville, Colo., on Dec. 30, 2021.Marc Piscotty / Getty Images file
By Tim Stelloh

A series of videos released Thursday by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office offer dramatic and terrifying snapshots of the government’s response as the most destructive blaze in Colorado history moved rapidly across the region.

In one body camera video, a sheriff’s deputy strides through a Costco, ordering a throng of customers to leave their carts and evacuate immediately. 

In another, a deputy drives down a smoke-choked street, parking just past a home fully engulfed in flames. The deputy, part of a door-to-door evacuation effort, rings a doorbell, then races back to his truck. 

The Marshall Fire’s orange glow towers above the deputy’s cruiser in a third video, shot at night.

In another, a deputy helps a woman evacuate her two cats and dog. “Thank you so much,” she says as they drive away. “I don’t know how to drive.”

The wind-driven fire ignited Dec. 30 in suburban Colorado after record-low precipitation levels — part of a drought magnified by climate change — left the region primed for a rare winter blaze.

Propelled by gusts that topped 100 mph, the blaze tore through "football field-lengths of land in seconds," Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told reporters the day the fire broke out.

The fire consumed nearly 10 square miles and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including 991 homes. One person died and another person remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

