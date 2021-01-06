Videos show pro-Trump protesters storming U.S. Capitol

Protesters, refusing to accept President Donald Trump's defeat at the ballot box, pushed past police and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Videos showed protesters, few wearing masks and many waving flags in support of Trump, running roughshod over Capitol steps.

The Senate and House hastily recessed as police chased protesters who jumped the barricades surrounding the Capitol. Police ran around the hallways and police ordered people to get away from the windows.

Senators were locked inside the second floor of the Capitol building as protesters, many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, gathered outside the chamber doors.

On the House side, chamber doors were also barricaded, glass doors broken, and members evacuated from the floor.

One person was shot amid the chaos, and a woman was seen being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location. Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress, could be seen rushing out of the Senate chamber amid the sounds of protesters who surrounded the Capitol.

Several female members, including Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Pramila Jayapa, D-Wash., were seen praying.