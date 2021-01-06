IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Videos show pro-Trump protesters storming U.S. Capitol

Heated demonstrators pushed past police and spilled inside the Capitol.
By David K. Li, Haley Talbot and Rebecca Shabad

Protesters, refusing to accept President Donald Trump's defeat at the ballot box, pushed past police and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Videos showed protesters, few wearing masks and many waving flags in support of Trump, running roughshod over Capitol steps.

Protesters storm stairs of Capitol as Congress debates Electoral College objections

Jan. 6, 202102:59

The Senate and House hastily recessed as police chased protesters who jumped the barricades surrounding the Capitol. Police ran around the hallways and police ordered people to get away from the windows.

Protestors walk through Capitol Building, Statuary Hall outside of House chamber

Jan. 6, 202102:45

Senators were locked inside the second floor of the Capitol building as protesters, many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, gathered outside the chamber doors.

On the House side, chamber doors were also barricaded, glass doors broken, and members evacuated from the floor.

One person was shot amid the chaos, and a woman was seen being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the Capitol.

Woman rushed out of Capitol building on a stretcher 'covered in blood'

Jan. 6, 202101:20

Vice President Mike Pence was taken to a secure location. Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress, could be seen rushing out of the Senate chamber amid the sounds of protesters who surrounded the Capitol.

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence appears to be escorted out of the Senate chamber.

Jan. 6, 202102:04

Several female members, including Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Pramila Jayapa, D-Wash., were seen praying.

Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.