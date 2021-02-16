As millions of Americans have been hit with a rare winter storm across the South — bringing ice, snow, below-freezing temperatures and power outages — some have taken to their neighborhoods to partake in winter activities not usually seen in the region.

One video from Northern Texas shows resident Chris Burkhalter putting on his ice skates and seamlessly gliding through the ice formed on the streets of his neighborhood.

Another resident, in New Braunfels, Texas, captured himself playing with the fluffy snow that drifted into the air

In San Antonio, Texas, resident Denise Forestier shared a video of her daughter shooting hoops with heavy snow falling, sliding from one side of the court to the other on the fallen flakes.

And in Little Rock, Arkansas, resident Owen Stephens shared a video on Twitter showing the excitement of being able to snowboard for the first time in more than 10 years. This time, he was able to do so in the streets of his own neighborhood.

Brittney Cunningham in Sterlington, Louisiana captured the use of their airboat to power through the snow-covered streets.

While some were able to make the most of the storm, it had dangerous consequences for others. The deadly storm pummeled the South and the heartland, leaving millions without power in Texas early Tuesday and spawning a possible tornado that killed at least three people in North Carolina.

More freezing weather and dangerous travel conditions are predicted in the coming days. Frigid Arctic air and dangerous wind chills were forecast in the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley through midweek, the National Weather Service said.

At least 25 people have died from weather-related causes so far since Thursday, most of them in Texas.